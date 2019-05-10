Port Kaituma residents decry garbage disposal service

Residents of Port Kaituma are furious over the poor garbage collection service offered by the Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC).

Residents told Stabroek News that it has been close to four days since their garbage was last collected.

However, NDC Chairman Orlando Thorne, explained that the non-collection of garbage over the past few days resulted from the long holiday weekend and the tractor operator being on medical leave. While this is the explanation offered by the community leader, residents said the tractor has been non-functioning due to a mechanical issue…..