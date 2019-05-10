Sam Hinds Jr charged with assault, resisting arrest

The son of former Prime Minister, Samuel Hinds, was yesterday slapped with five charges, including assaulting a police officer.
Samuel Hinds Junior, 38, was brought before Magistrate Clive Nurse, who read the charges to him.
The first charge alleged that on May 9, at Main Street, he unlawfully assaulted Constable Canterbury…..
