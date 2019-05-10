Several CCJ judges appear to cast doubt on gov’t majority formula

In a gruelling day of arguments about the validity of the December 21, 2018 motion of no confidence, several of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) judges yesterday appeared to cast doubt on the controversial formula for deciding a majority that the government adopted.

The 34 to 32 margin which the government is claiming is the majority for the passage of a motion of no confidence is the crux of its case before the CCJ while the opposition has argued that the established figure for a majority is 33. Hearing of the high-stakes case continues today after which the CCJ will indicate when a decision will be handed down.

Yesterday, a CCJ judge also enquired whether there was any doubt in the mind of any member of the National Assembly following the December 21 vote, that the government had fallen…..