Women and gender equality activist Magda Pollard passes away

Women and gender equality activist, Magda Lois Muriel Pollard, died on Wednesday night at the age of 88.
Her nephew, Andrew Pollard, confirmed her death to Stabroek News and said that she had been experiencing failing health in recent years.
“My aunt Magda Pollard had a very full life, she was very passionately involved in the things she believed in and wanted to do,” he told this newspaper last evening, also pointing out that many would remember her for giving “wholeheartedly of herself.”….
