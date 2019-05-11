100 Region 5 mothers honoured for role in education

The Region Five Department of Education on Thursday honoured 100 mothers for their significant contributions to the education system in the region through their involvement in the life of the child or children at their respective nursery, primary or secondary schools.

According to a Ministry of Education (MoE) release, the award ceremony was held at the Latchmansingh Primary School under the theme, “Paradise lies at the feet of mothers.”

Senior Schools’ Welfare Officer (SSWO) of the region, Gloria Davidson-James said that over the past years the welfare section of the Department of Education has conducted truancy campaigns and counselled children with behavioural issues throughout the region. She stressed that the Department believes that parental involvement is important in children’s lives…..