Banks beer expected in bars this weekend after brewery repaired

Local bars, wholesalers and other retailers of Banks DIH premier lager – Banks Beer – and its other two products – GT Beer and Guinness – are expected to be restocked over the weekend after the company’s brewery was repaired.

The brewery ceased production last week after experiencing a mechanical problem. This resulted in a countrywide shortage among most bars, retailers and wholesalers of Banks’ two lagers and stout.

Stabroek News visited several bars and retailers on the East Coast Demerara yesterday morning and was informed that the products were still out of stock. However, one retailer in Strathspey, who said that he has been out of stock for two weeks, related that he was told by a company representative that the brewery was back in operation and that he should expect to be restocked by the end of the day…..