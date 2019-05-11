GEB security guard accused of discharging firearm granted bail

A GEB security guard, who was accused of discharging a firearm in a public area, was granted bail after denying the charge.

Neville Garnett, 43, denied the charge which stated that on March 2nd at Camp Street Georgetown, he discharged a firearm within 100 yards of a public way.

According to the information stated, on the day in question, about 12:40 hrs, Garnett, an employee of GEB, was performing duties as an armed guard at the Republic Bank (Guy-ana) Limited when he discharged a firearm which resulted in the pellets hitting and wounding several persons. The matter was subsequently reported to the police.

With no objections from prosecutor, Sanj Singh, Garnett was granted bail in the sum of $50,000 and the matter was adjourned until May 24th.