GWI to drill new wells to tackle Port Kaituma water woes

Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) is working to drill additional wells in Port Kaituma, Region One, to tackle the mining community’s water woes, the utility’s Public Relations Officer Leana Bradshaw says.

“GWI is…working to drill additional wells so as to ensure groundwater is the main source of water supply for the community, as we seek to transition from extensive use of surface water,” Bradshaw told Stabroek News, when contacted for an update on the Port Kaituma water situation on Thursday.

For over a week now, some residents of Port Kaituma have been without water service as a result of contamination of the water in the Port Kaituma river from which GWI pumps for distribution to households. The utility last week issued a notice urging residents not to use water from the river until further notice. The notice was issued after reports surfaced of dead fish in the waterway. GWI usually pumps untreated water directly from the river into its distribution network for use by residents…..