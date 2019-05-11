Man charged with trying to ruin reputation of female relative via Facebook post

A Regional Development Officer for the Ministry of Communities appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates Court yesterday, for allegedly acting with intent to ruin the reputation of his sister-in-law.

Allegations made against Mahboob Rahman state that between February 2nd and 3rd, without legal justification, he insulted the woman with a Facebook post.

It was stated that on February 3rd, the woman was at her residence, 84 Barrack Street Kingston, when she was alerted to a Facebook page connected to Rahman which had a photo containing a scandalous representation of her…..