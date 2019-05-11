Man remanded over stepfather’s murder in Pomeroon

A 20-year-old man who is accused of fatally stabbing his stepfather during an argument last Sunday at Lower Pomeroon, Essequibo Coast was on Thursday charged with the crime and remanded to prison.

John Albert appeared before Magistrate Esther Sam at the Suddie Magistrate’s Court where he was charged with murder.

He was not required to plead to the indictable offence and was remanded to prison…..