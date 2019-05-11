Psychiatric evaluation ordered for accused in murder of Albouystown teen

A psychiatric evaluation has been ordered for Shamar Harvey, the youth who was charged with the murder of Albouystown teen Christopher Mansfield, who was gunned down in March as he was making his way to a football field at West La Penitence.

It is alleged that Harvey, of Albouystown, on March 31st, murdered Mansfield. The fatal shooting of Mansfield, 18, of 66 Barr Street, Albouystown occurred sometime after 6 am in close proximity to Non-pareil Street, Albouystown.

During yesterday’s court hearing before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, attorney Ashley Henry, stated that the accused has been a patient at the psychiatric ward since 2016…..