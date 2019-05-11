Sleuths see Bagotstown murder as ‘hit’ – sources

Investigators probing the gunning down of 20-year-old Patrick Fraser on Thursday night while he was liming with friends at an abandoned house in Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara believe he was the victim of a “hit”.

A police source yesterday informed Stabroek News that up to last evening, no arrest had been made.

The source said that a number of persons from the neighbourhood were contacted and interviewed by detectives, but no useful information was obtained…..