Vendor, handyman accused of stealing $1.5M

Leon Singh, 25, a vendor and John Peters, 24, a handyman yesterday appeared in the Georgetown courtroom of Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan, to answer to charges of simple larceny and assault.

The first charge against the duo alleged that between May 4th and May 5th, at Kumaka Water Front, North West District, they broke and entered the home of Dwayne Payne and stole US$5,000, a $330,000 CCTV recorder, $125,000 in cellphone cards, $26,000 in cash, a $15,000 Guess bag, and a $6000 haversack.

A second charge stated that the duo, on May 8th, at Kumaka Water Front, North West District, unlawfully assaulted George Torres, so as to cause him actual bodily harm…..