Child care agency collaborates on forensic interviewing

Founder and Managing Director, Blossom Inc., Ayo Dalgety Dean (right) and Programme Coordinator, Blossom Inc. Michelle Amsterdam

The Child Care and Protection Agency (CCPA) in collaboration with Blossom Incorporated and Child Link on May 10, 2019, concluded four days of training in forensic interviewing for professionals.

A release from the Ministry of Social Protection said that the training targeted Police, Health and CCPA Officers from various regions.

Founder and Managing Director, Blossom Inc., Ayo Dalgety Dean noted that forensic interviewing is a child friendly way to speak to children about events that may have occurred in their lives. She said, according to the press release, that the training is necessary particularly for police officers so they can be properly prepared to deal with child sexual abuse cases…..

