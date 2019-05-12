GPL apologises for two ‘major’ system disturbances

Two major power failures experienced on Friday, were the result of system disturbances to the Demerara-Berbice Interconnected System, caused by the short-circuiting of the Kingston transformer, the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) has reported.

“At approximately 11:24 hrs yesterday [Friday], there was a system disturbance in the Demerara-Berbice Interconnected System (DBIS) which was due to a short circuit fault on one of our transformers at the Kingston Substation. This resulted in an immediate loss of over 35 MW of generating capacity at the Kingston and tripping of the LS 6 submarine cable,” GPL noted, adding that the loss of generation exceeded their reserves, and caused a “cascading trip of other generation stations and transmission lines”.

It was further noted that while attempting to restore the system, around 12:29 hrs, there was a total shutdown of the DBIS due to technical issues experienced with the generating equipment at the Kingston plant. Thereafter, around 12:38 hrs, efforts began to restore the connection and by 14:45 hrs, all areas had been repowered, GPL reported…..