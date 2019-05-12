Indian botanist thrilled to receive national award for contribution to agriculture

Fourteen years ago, an Indian national left his home country and travelled to Guyana to take up a positon as a lecturer in the Faculty of Agriculture, University of Guyana and today is Director of the university’s Berbice Campus.

The work of Prof Gomathinayagam Subramanian, better known as Prof Gom, which is primarily in the area of agriculture, has not gone unnoticed by his adopted country as he is probably the only non-national among the 77 this year to receive a national award. He has been bestowed with the Golden Arrow of Achievement.

“I am very happy to have been chosen for a national award by the Guyanese people. That my work has been recognised and to be honoured for it, although I am a foreign national, is an indication of the goodwill of the people of Guyana,” the professor said when asked by the Sunday Stabroek about how he felt about the award…..