Man found with ganja in chicken coop sentenced to four years

A four-year sentence was on Thursday handed down to an Alberttown man who was in December, 2017 found with 125 pounds of ganja.

It was alleged that Tishan Haywood, on December 6, 2017, at Alberttown, had in his possession 56.7 kilos (equivalent to 125 pounds) of cannabis for trafficking.

Haywood, who was on trial before Magistrate Leron Daly, learnt his fate on Thursday after the magistrate found him guilty of the crime…..