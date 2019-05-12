National procurement board chair has not submitted declarations to Integrity Commission

The Integrity Commission has identified 75 more public officials whom it said have failed to submit declarations of their assets and liabilities and heading what is now the seventh list to be released, is Chairman of the National Procurement & Tender Administration Board, Berkley Wickham.

The latest list was published in yesterday’s edition of the Official Gazette.

Listed under the Ministry of Finance are Wickham along with Bernard Lord, Head of Department; Donna Levi, Head, Bilateral Division; Miguel Choo-Kang of Head, Regional Planning Division and Denise Desouza, Head, Multilateral Financial Institutions…..