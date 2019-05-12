Nurses quarters commissioned in NA

Student nurses from far-flung communities in Berbice and Region Nine will no longer have to suffer the inconveniences of travelling to classes, thanks to the newly commissioned living quarters constructed for them in the compound of the New Amsterdam School of Nursing.

According to a Department of Public Information (DPI) release, the $49 million-12-apartment building, was constructed in 2017 after discussions about the need for such a facility were held in 2015. It bears modern amenities including indoor water supply, electricity with each room fully furnished, self-contained and providing accessibility to school facilities at any time.

The hostel, as it is referred to by the nurses, was recently commissioned by the Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence. Also in attendance at the commissioning were Chief Nursing Officer, Linda Johnson-McIntyre; Ministry of Public Health, Focal Point, Alex Foster; Regional Executive Officer, Kim Williams-Stephen; Director of Health Sciences Education, Seraiah Validum and Matron of the New Amsterdam Regional Hospital, Susette August, among others…..