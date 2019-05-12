Oil services company Schlumberger Guyana looking to expand workforce

Qualified Guyanese youth are a step further to seeing their dreams of employment in the emerging oil and gas sector being fulfilled in the wake of a career fair hosted by Schlumberger Guyana.

According to a Department of Public Information (DPI) release, over 200 persons braved the inclement weather yesterday to attend the fair to take advantage of the opportunities being offered.

Schlumberger is a provider of technology for reservoir characterisation, drilling, production and processing in the oil and gas industry. It is also a major service provider to ExxonMobil Guyana providing technical support for its operations in the Stabroek Block.

Fiaz Mohammed is a Guyanese national who lived and studied in Venezuela for over 15 years and has recently returned to Guyana to work. He has worked in several technical fields and has been exposed to petroleum engineering. He believes that the country’s economy is booming again and that Schlumberger Guyana is here to make a difference in the lives of Guyanese.

“I believe I have the opportunity here…Bringing this job fair to the people is the best thing. [They are giving us] a chance to talk with them, to know them,” Mohammed said.

Another prospective applicant, Kasena Glasgow told the DPI that the company presents great job opportunities and seems focussed on the potential for career and personal development. She said she was excited to see what Schlumberger has to offer.

Davindra Singh and Dacia Lewis also came out to see what employment opportunities the company had to offer.

Schlumberger’s Business Talent Acquisition Manager, Tandayi Jones, noted that while a greater percentage of employees at the local office are Guyanese, they are looking to increase the content. She said that there are a number of skilled persons in Guyana who can positively contribute to their organisation.

“We like to hire fresh out talent and train and develop them from within so we’re looking to identify that talent here today”, she told DPI.

Jones disclosed that the company currently has immediate openings for Field Specialists, Field Engineers, Lab Technicians and HR staff and is looking for skilled persons to fill those positions. However, she also revealed that for the future, Schlumberger Guyana is expected “to increase tenfold at the very least so we’re looking to identify Guyanese talent that we can bring within our organisation,” and that similar job fairs will be conducted across the country.