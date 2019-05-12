Guyana News

SARA files two more lawsuits for recovery of ‘Pradoville 2’ land

Aubrey Heath-Retemyer

Over two months after moving to the Supreme Court to strip seven ‘Pradoville 2’ land allottees including former president Bharrat Jagdeo of the ownership of the plots they controversially obtained in 2010, the State Assets Recovery Agency (SARA) has filed two more matters.

Civil recovery proceedings have been instituted against former head of the Office of Climate Change Andrew Bishop and Future Development International Inc. It is likely that these, as well as the first batch of cases, will be stayed until the determination of an application by Ramon Gaskin in the High Court which challenges the legitimacy of the agency.

SARA’s Deputy Director Aubrey Heath-Retemyer and in-house attorney Ronald Bostwick, recently briefed the Sunday Stabroek on the latest developments and it was disclosed that action will be taken against the remaining allottees in the coming months…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Guyanese must get maximum from oil blocks even if it means renegotiating, rescinding

By

Proposed Linden ‘green’ project being stymied by NICIL’s sloth

By
National procurement board chair has not submitted declarations to Integrity Commission

National procurement board chair has not submitted declarations to Integrity Commission

By

Comments

Trending