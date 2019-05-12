SARA files two more lawsuits for recovery of ‘Pradoville 2’ land

Over two months after moving to the Supreme Court to strip seven ‘Pradoville 2’ land allottees including former president Bharrat Jagdeo of the ownership of the plots they controversially obtained in 2010, the State Assets Recovery Agency (SARA) has filed two more matters.

Civil recovery proceedings have been instituted against former head of the Office of Climate Change Andrew Bishop and Future Development International Inc. It is likely that these, as well as the first batch of cases, will be stayed until the determination of an application by Ramon Gaskin in the High Court which challenges the legitimacy of the agency.

SARA’s Deputy Director Aubrey Heath-Retemyer and in-house attorney Ronald Bostwick, recently briefed the Sunday Stabroek on the latest developments and it was disclosed that action will be taken against the remaining allottees in the coming months…..