Stepped up efforts at technical training in New Amsterdam

Seated from left are: Keith Scott, Minister within the Ministry of Social Protection; Richard Maughn, CEO/Secretary of the Board of Industrial Training; Clearance Shako, Technical Officer, Region 6 Board of Industrial Training; and Maxine Thompson, Principal of the New Amsterdam Technical Institute.

Junior Minister of Social Protection, Keith Scott last week Thurs-day visited the New Amsterdam Technical Institute (NATI), where he was made privy to training efforts between the Institute and the Board of Industrial Training (BIT).

A release from the ministry related that through the collaborative efforts of the entities, two programmes, General Building Construction and Repair and Child Care & Development, are being offered to students.

For the former, which will commence during the first week of June, trainees will receive technical training to construct a building, from foundation up, within the NATI compound, to house BIT’s simulator for its Heavy-Duty Equipment Operation (HDEO) Training, which is currently being conducted at NATI. The building programme will target school dropouts and at-risk and under privileged teens as young as age 15, who hail from communities within Region Six…..

