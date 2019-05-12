UG unions condemn decision to reverse end-of-contract leave for VC

The two University of Guyana (UG) unions last evening condemned the reversal of an earlier decision by the UG council to send Vice Chancellor Professor Ivelaw Griffith on standard end-of-contract leave from tomorrow.

In a press release, the two unions said that the UG council, in what they said was a questionable round-robin decision has agreed that Griffith be paid in lieu of leave and he would effectively remain on the job. The unions charged that the cash-strapped university can ill-afford this course of action.

The University of Guyana Senior Staff Association and the University of Guyana Workers’ Union in the release said that this development is unbelievable while noting that the Turkeyen campus is a potential “major public health crisis” given the absence of running water. It added that staff and students have been denied basis amenities because of the unavailability of money…..