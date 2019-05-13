Breast cancer fighter and motivational speaker passes away

An advocate in the fight against breast cancer and a motivational speaker, 32-year-old Devika Tinsarran lost her battle last evening three years after being diagnosed.

Speaking at cancer awareness forums, Tinsarran had said that she at first “freaked out” upon receiving the news of her diagnosis.

But with the outpouring of love and support from family members and friends, she composed herself and started to provide encouragement and comfort to other survivors.

Her greatest support came from her husband, Navin Tinsarran, whom she described as her “absolute rock.”….