Heavily-armed bandits rob Chinese supermarket located next to Albion Police Station

Two armed bandits on Saturday evening robbed the proprietors of a Chinese supermarket, located a stone’s throw away from the Albion Police Station, of $250,000 in cash and one iPhone, before escaping.

The bandits, who were armed with an AR-16 rifle and a shotgun, entered the Z-One supermarket located at Lot 16 B Albion Front, Corentyne, around 9:15 pm on Saturday.

Stabroek News was told that the bandits arrived on foot from a cross street located next to the supermarket and then entered at the front. The robbery was caught on the supermarket’s CCTV cameras and the video seen by this newspaper showed one bandit pointing his gun to a male Chinese national and ordering him to lie on the ground, while the second gunman rushed to the cashier and ordered the female Chinese national to empty the register. He then proceeded to the second counter and removed a sum of money from that register as well.

Another female Chinese national was, in the footage, observed stooping down with an infant in her hand…..