Inquest ordered into Annandale hit-and-run that left teen dead

An inquest has been ordered into the death of 15-year-old Karamchand Khemraj, who was killed in a hit-and-run involving a white Toyota ‘Pitbull’ minibus on the Annandale, East Coast Demerara (ECD) public road in December last year.

This was confirmed by Traffic Chief Linden Isles who informed Stabroek News that a file in respect of the matter was dispatched to the Chambers of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice. It was later returned with the recommendation that an inquest be held.

The inquest, Isles said, will determine who was responsible for Khemraj’s death.

“Because there is no eyewitness to say who was the driver. We know who is the owner [of the bus] and the owner is the person who would have fled. So we never got the owner and nobody never identify who was the driver. So coming out from the DPP office, it was recommended that an inquest be held,” Isles explained…..