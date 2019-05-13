Police probing murder of Bartica man outside bar

The Police say they are investigating the murder of Antonio Dos Santos, 21, of Lot 22 second Avenue, Bartica which occurred in front of an entertainment bar at First Avenue, Bartica yesterday; allegedly by a 29 year carpenter of First Avenue, Bartica who is currently being sought.

An investigation has so far revealed that about 2.25 am on the aforementioned date Dos Santos was imbibing when he was approached and shot twice in the left part of the chest by the suspect who then quickly fled the scene.

The victim was rushed to the Bartica Regional Hospital where he was treated and referred to the GPHC but succumbed to his injuries about 7.05 am at the Bartica Airstrip whilst waiting to be medivaced.

The body is presently at the Bartica Hospital mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.