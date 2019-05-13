Guyana News

SARA awaiting additional info from Teixeira on signing bonus complaint

The State Assets Recovery Agency (SARA) is awaiting additional information it requested from PPP executive member Gail Teixeira regarding the complaint she lodged over a year ago about government’s handling of the controversial US$18 million signing bonus it received from ExxonMobil and its partners.

During a recent interview with Stabroek News, the organisation’s Deputy Director Aubrey Heath-Retmeyer said that when the information is received, the matter will be treated with the “same level of seriousness that the agency treats others with.” 

Teixeira and anti-corruption watchdog Transparency Institute of Guyana Inc, early last year, lodged separate complaints with SARA over government’s handling of the signing bonus…..

