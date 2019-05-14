Guyana News

Constable charged with assaulting wife

-placed on self-bail

Eon Jacobs

Accused of throwing a piece of wood at his wife and using obscene language towards her, a police constable was yesterday granted self-bail on the charges.

Eon Jacobs, 29, was read the two charges, which relate to incidents that occurred on the same day.

The first charge stated that on February 23, at Vlissengen Road, Kitty, he unlawfully assaulted Amanda Morris-Jacobs…..

