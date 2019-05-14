Coordinated, multilateral approach needed to address region’s foreign policy issues

Noting that major actors have shown a decreased interest in finding a collective approach to global problems, CARICOM Secretary General Irwin LaRocque has advised that regional states continue to press for multilateralism, as they coordinate efforts going forward.

His comment was made yesterday, during a two-day meeting held in St Georges, Grenada, where he addressed foreign ministers gathered for the 22nd Meeting of the Council for Foreign and Community Relations (COFCOR).

The meeting, according to a CARICOM Secretariat release, was centred on coordinating foreign policy matters to promote regional development and ensure the Caribbean remains a Zone of Peace…..