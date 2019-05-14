Four charged with attempted murder of man after Queenstown ruckus

Four men— two bus drivers, a minibus conductor and a taxi man— were yesterday granted $200,000 bail each, after they were accused of attempting to murder another man.

Raymond Shaw, 33, a route 40 minibus driver of ‘A’ Field, Sophia; Terry Campbell, 41, also a route 40 minibus driver, of Werk-en-Rust; Akeem Lawrence, 24, Shaw’s minibus conductor, of B Field, Sophia; and Esan Henry, 23, a taxi driver of South Ruimveldt, were all brought before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and read the attempted murder charge.

It is alleged that the quartet, on February 23, at Peter Rose and Forshaw streets, Queenstown, unlawfully and maliciously wounded Vishnu Boodram, with the intent to commit murder…..