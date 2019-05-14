Guyana News

Greenidge appointed Foreign Secretary in Ministry of Foreign Affairs

-Gaskin, Roopnaraine also back in former ministries

The Ministry of the Presidency today announced the following appointments:

Mr. Carl Greenidge has been appointed Foreign Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with responsibility for the Department of Frontiers and Territorial Integrity and the Department of Trade and Economic Cooperation.

 

Carl Greenidge

Mr. Dominic Gaskin has been appointed Director of Manufacturing and Marketing within the Ministry of Business with responsibility for the enforcement of standards, providing assistance to small producers and access to markets, particularly Eastern Caribbean markets

 

Dr. Rupert Roopnaraine has been appointed Director of Public Service Training within the Ministry of the Presidency with responsibility for training standards at the Bertram Collins College of the Public Service, Guyana Defence Force Staff College and Guyana Police Force Staff College.

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

House passes amendments to allow small businesses to access 20% of state contracts

By

Businessman admits to killing wife

By

Bill passed to allow call centres to record calls

By

Comments

Trending