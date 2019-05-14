Law enforcers targeting school officials pushing drugs – Ramjattan

Recognizing that school officials may be supplying students with drugs, Public Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan says that law enforcement officials have launched several activities to catch them.

“I wouldn’t want to give you all of the activities we would have done but we believe that people inside of the school system might now be indulging…It’s very difficult to identify them but we have some suspects,” he said during a press conference earlier this month.

Noting that several persons have been caught trafficking in the school system, he said that the activities law enforcement officials have embarked upon have seen suspects moving away from those school. Some of these suspects are persons “who work within the school environment.”….