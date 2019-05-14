Man to face trial over murder of worker at mining camp

The trial of Rajesh Roopnarine who is accused of murdering his worker, is scheduled to commence on Thursday morning before Justice Navindra Singh at the High Court in Georgetown.

The 12-member jury which will be hearing the case was empanelled yesterday.

The charge against Roopnarine is that on December 6th of 2014, he murdered David Campbell.

The man has pleaded not guilty to the capital indictment.

Campbell, 49, formerly of 180 Hyde Park, Timehri, was hospitalised after reportedly being burned at a mining camp in which he was working.

He had succumbed in the Burn Care Unit of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

The accused is represented by attorneys Nigel Hughes, Ronald Daniels and Kezia Williams.

Meanwhile, representing the state are Prosecutors Abigail Gibbs, Tuanna Hardy and Teriq Mohammed.