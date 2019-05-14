Guyana News

Man to face trial over murder of worker at mining camp

Rajesh Roopnarine

The trial of Rajesh Roopnarine who is accused of murdering his worker, is scheduled to commence on Thursday morning before Justice Navindra Singh at the High Court in Georgetown.

The 12-member jury which will be hearing the case was empanelled yesterday.

The charge against Roopnarine is that on December 6th of 2014, he murdered David Campbell.

The man has pleaded not guilty to the capital indictment.

David Campbell

Campbell, 49, formerly of 180 Hyde Park, Timehri, was hospitalised after reportedly being burned at a mining camp in which he was working.

He had succumbed in the Burn Care Unit of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

The accused is represented by attorneys Nigel Hughes, Ronald Daniels and Kezia Williams.

Meanwhile, representing the state are Prosecutors Abigail Gibbs, Tuanna Hardy and Teriq Mohammed.

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Trans Guyana to provide charter services to AGM Inc

Trans Guyana to provide charter services to AGM Inc

By
Law enforcers targeting school officials pushing drugs – Ramjattan

Law enforcers targeting school officials pushing drugs – Ramjattan

By
Station St residents still awaiting relief from noise nuisance

Station St residents still awaiting relief from noise nuisance

By

Comments

Trending