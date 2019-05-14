Mazaruni prison inmate died after drinking ‘alcohol’

An inmate of the Mazaruni Prison died on Saturday morning, shortly after he consumed a substance believed to be alcohol while performing duties at a quarry.

Dead is Gary Stuart.

Stabroek News understands that the incident occurred around 5.45 am while Stuart and a group of other inmates were washing and painting at the Mazaruni Prison.

During the process, they reportedly found a bottle, believed to have contained alcohol and consumed it.

Stuart subsequently complained of experiencing pain in his stomach.

He was rushed to the Bartica Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The police have since launched an investigation into the incident.

An autopsy is expected to be performed on Stuart’s remains soon.

The incident has raised concerns about the lack of proper supervision at the facility.