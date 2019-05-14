Guyana News

Miner, 21, fatally shot outside Bartica bar

-suspect turned in by mother

Dead: Antonio Dos Santos

A long-running feud ended tragically yesterday morning when a 21-year-old miner was fatally shot in front of a nightspot in Bartica and the suspect was detained after his mother turned him into the police hours after.

The dead man has been identified as Antonio Dos Santos called ‘Lil Boy’ of Lot 22 Second Avenue, Bartica.

He was shot twice in his chest and was taken to the Bartica Regional Hospital where he was treated and subsequently referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH)…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Mayor cancels City Hall meeting after being left out of agenda planning

By

Four charged with attempted murder of man after Queenstown ruckus

By

Constable charged with assaulting wife

By

Comments

Trending