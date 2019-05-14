Miner, 21, fatally shot outside Bartica bar

A long-running feud ended tragically yesterday morning when a 21-year-old miner was fatally shot in front of a nightspot in Bartica and the suspect was detained after his mother turned him into the police hours after.

The dead man has been identified as Antonio Dos Santos called ‘Lil Boy’ of Lot 22 Second Avenue, Bartica.

He was shot twice in his chest and was taken to the Bartica Regional Hospital where he was treated and subsequently referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH)…..