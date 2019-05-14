Over $720M spent since 2016 on improvements to UG – Griffith

From June, 2016 to the present, the University of Guyana (UG) has spent over $556 million, and US$822,000 (equivalent to $164.4 million), garnered through the Government of Guyana, private funding and spending from the University’s coffers, on improvements to its facilities.

This was stated by Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ivelaw Griffith, who spoke to Stabroek News yesterday morning, amid ongoing disagreement between the administration and the institution’s two unions – The University of Guyana Senior Staff Association (UGSSA) and the University of Guyana Workers Union (UGWU).

Recently, the unions charged that the administration continues to spend wastefully to host events that are not related to the functioning of the University, while certain essentials such as toilet paper are lacking, and some of the school’s facilities are still in dire need of rehabilitative works…..