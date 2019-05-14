Guyana News

Police seeking legal advice on alleged fatal beating of Lance Corporal

Don Carlos Alleyne

The investigation into the incident which led to the death of special Lance Corporal Don Carlos Alleyne is ongoing, as the police seek legal advice.

Twenty-five-year-old Alleyne succumbed at the Georgetown Public Hospital two weeks ago, after allegedly being beaten by a colleague, while he was stationed at the Special Constabulary Headquarters, Princes Street.

It was previously reported that persons involved in the incident were under close arrest…..

