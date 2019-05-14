Sergeant charged with sexually touching woman while on way to execute arrest warrant

A police sergeant was yesterday brought before a city court, where he was accused of sexually touching a woman’s leg while they were on their way to arrest someone she had filed a police complaint against.

Noris Henry, 48, stationed at the Alberttown Police Station, was read the charge during a private hearing before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

The charge alleges that Henry, on October 17, 2019, at Fourth Street, Alberttown, rubbed the woman’s leg without her consent.

Facts surrounding the mater indicate that on the day in question, the complainant went to the Alberttown Police Station to file a police report. Shortly after, the woman was taken by the accused into a police vehicle to make an arrest. It was allegedly during that time that Henry felt her leg.

Henry was granted $120,000 bail and is set to make his next court appearance before Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus on May 21.