Shore-based oil services company in major expansion

Robin Muneshwer (DPI photo)

Boasting success since its provision of onshore support services for ExxonMobil in 2017, Guyana Shore Base Inc (GYSBI) on Thursday announced a massive expansion, as it has increased its logistics support areas from 35 acres to 85 acres.

GYSBI is a consortium comprising Muneshwer’s Limited, TOTALTEC Oilfield Services, Pacific Rim Constructors, and LED Offshore. Its current Houston, East Bank Demerara 30-acre property, where operations began in 2017, was purchased from timber company Caribbean Resources Limited in 2014, for US$20 million.

“The GYSBI model of local companies teaming up with foreign ones who have the relevant experience, is a proven success with larger implications for Guyana,” GYSBI Country Manager, Robin Muneshwer said, during a PowerPoint presentation he made at a Houston, Texas Guyana Petroleum Summit (GPS) on Thursday…..

