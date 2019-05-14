Shore-based oil services company in major expansion

Boasting success since its provision of onshore support services for ExxonMobil in 2017, Guyana Shore Base Inc (GYSBI) on Thursday announced a massive expansion, as it has increased its logistics support areas from 35 acres to 85 acres.

GYSBI is a consortium comprising Muneshwer’s Limited, TOTALTEC Oilfield Services, Pacific Rim Constructors, and LED Offshore. Its current Houston, East Bank Demerara 30-acre property, where operations began in 2017, was purchased from timber company Caribbean Resources Limited in 2014, for US$20 million.

“The GYSBI model of local companies teaming up with foreign ones who have the relevant experience, is a proven success with larger implications for Guyana,” GYSBI Country Manager, Robin Muneshwer said, during a PowerPoint presentation he made at a Houston, Texas Guyana Petroleum Summit (GPS) on Thursday…..