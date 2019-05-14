Guyana News

South Mackenzie communities being rejuvenated

The Richmond Hill sign (DPI photo)

Several south Mackenzie, Linden communities are being transformed as a result of a community enhancement project which has led to the establishment of green spaces, the reclamation of bauxite mined land, and other developments.

According to a release from the Department of Public Information (DPI), the project, an initiative of the Community Development Council (CDC) and the Community Policing Group, aims to return the communities to their former glory. It is being spearheaded by Deputy Mayor, Wainwright Bethune, who also functions as Chairman of the CDC and the constituency representative.

Among the communities being impacted are Richmond Hill, Fair’s Rust, Watooka and Noitgedacht. The project is being funded through donations and other means, the Deputy Mayor said…..

