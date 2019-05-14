Station St residents still awaiting relief from noise nuisance

The residents of Station Street, Kitty, who have called on authorities to resolve a noise nuisance issue within the community, say that since the letter was sent to the Minister of Public Security in January, nothing has changed.

In a letter seen by this newspaper dated January 15th, 2019, which was written to Minister Khemraj Ramjattan, residents of the area complained that the Roopa’s Bar usually blasts loud music, which affects all neighbours.

When Stabroek News contacted persons who work for Azeem Baksh, the resident who wrote the letter, the workers stated that nothing has changed and they are yet to receive any correspondence from the Ministry of Public Security…..