SWAT ranks deployed to Berbice after spike in robberies

Following a spate of robberies, the Guyana Police Force has deployed officers attached to the Special Weapons and Tactics Unit (SWAT) to Berbice, a source confirmed yesterday.
The recent robbery committed on Z-One Chinese Supermarket, located at Lot 16 B Albion Front, Corentyne around 9.15 pm on Saturday evening, along with several other robberies committed over the past two months throughout the county, have left residents in fear.
According to a source in the division, the ranks from the unit, who arrived in Berbice yesterday, are expected to carry out intelligence work in order to nab the perpetrators behind the attacks…..
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments