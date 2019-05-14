SWAT ranks deployed to Berbice after spike in robberies

Following a spate of robberies, the Guyana Police Force has deployed officers attached to the Special Weapons and Tactics Unit (SWAT) to Berbice, a source confirmed yesterday.

The recent robbery committed on Z-One Chinese Supermarket, located at Lot 16 B Albion Front, Corentyne around 9.15 pm on Saturday evening, along with several other robberies committed over the past two months throughout the county, have left residents in fear.

According to a source in the division, the ranks from the unit, who arrived in Berbice yesterday, are expected to carry out intelligence work in order to nab the perpetrators behind the attacks…..