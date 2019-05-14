Guyana News

Trans Guyana to provide charter services to AGM Inc

Aurora Gold Mines Inc (AGM) and Trans Guyana Airways (TGA) have reached an agreement in which TGA will provide flights to the AGM Inc to access its mining operations at Aurora in the Cuyuni River.

According to a release yesterday from AGM, the agreement was reached last week and TGA yesterday began to provide the service to the mining company.

This follows a selection process undertaken by AGM Inc and its parent company Guyana Goldfields Inc, the release said…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Law enforcers targeting school officials pushing drugs – Ramjattan

Law enforcers targeting school officials pushing drugs – Ramjattan

By
Station St residents still awaiting relief from noise nuisance

Station St residents still awaiting relief from noise nuisance

By

South Mackenzie communities being rejuvenated

By

Comments

Trending