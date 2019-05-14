Trial for murder of Best Village man underway

The trial of Jonathan Budhan, who is accused of the murder of Deonarine Ramesh Manbodh, commenced yesterday before Justice Navindra Singh and a 12-memebr jury at the High Court in Georgetown.

Particulars of the charge against Budhan are that on October 25th, 2016, he murdered Manbodh.

He has pleaded not guilty to the capital indictment levelled against him.

The trial will continue this morning at 9.

Representing the accused are attorneys Nigel Hughes, Kezia Williams and Ronald Daniels.

Meanwhile, the state’s case is being led by Prosecutor Tuanna Hardy, in association with Abigail Gibbs and Teriq Mohammed. Manbodh, formerly of 655 Best Village, West Coast Demerara, was 40 years old at the time of his death.

He was reportedly been beaten on October 20th, 2016 but succumbed to his injuries five days later at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.