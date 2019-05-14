UN inaugurates new offices

The United Nations System here yesterday inaugurated its One UN House in Kingston which is meant to accommodate all of its agencies in one area.

According to the Department of Public Information, United Nations Resident Representative to Guyana, Mikiko Tanaka said that the move is in keeping with an “ambitious reform plan implemented by the UN Secretary-General António Guterres”. She said that it has been part of the move to improve the agency’s operations and development systems since 2006. All of the UN’s agencies here are expected to take up their spaces over the next few months…..