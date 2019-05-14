Guyana News

UNICEF to expand Venezuelan child migrant response

UNICEF Guyana is partnering with several organisations to increase its response to the needs of Venezuelan child migrants and host communities.

According to a press release from the institution, UNICEF representative, Sylvie Fouet, noted that the partnerships are geared toward ensuring functional services for all children, and will be a complement to longer-term investments for a Child Protection Programme locally…..

