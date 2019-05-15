Black Bush man found guilty of manslaughter

A Black Bush Polder, Corentyne man was yesterday found guilty of manslaughter in the High Court at Berbice.
Navendra Basdeo, also known as “Pone”, 24, of Johanna North, Black Bush Polder, was on trial before Justice Jo-Ann Barlow, on a charge of murder committed against Karran Sukhdeo, also known as “Vishal”, 30, also of Johanna North, Black Bush Polder, on August 23, 2014.
However, yesterday, a mixed jury found Basdeo, who is being represented by attorney Mursaline Bacchus, guilty of manslaughter. He will return to the High Court on June 4 for sentencing…..
