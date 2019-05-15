Buxton centenarian not out 107!

Buxton’s oldest centenarian in the community, Evadney Talbot, was recently honoured and celebrated by Minister of Social Protection, Amna Ally along with family and friends as she achieved a new milestone by turning 107 years old.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) release stated that the minister joined the gathering of relatives and well-wishers at Evadney’s home at Company road, Buxton, for a religious ceremony in honour of the centenarian. She congratulated the village elder on her achievement.

“[Reaching] 107, that alone is an achievement. And when I heard that she was 107. I said that I’ll spare no pain to come to witness this celebration. I am sure she would’ve made a lot of contributions in the village,” Minister Ally said…..