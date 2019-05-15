CARICOM seeking to strengthen partnership with US

CARICOM regional foreign ministers, at the 22nd Meeting of the Council for Foreign and Community Relations (COFCOR), reaffirmed the community’s need to strengthen partnerships with traditional partners, and forge relationships with new ones.

The COFCOR convened in St. George’s, Grenada on May 13 and 14, 2019, under the Chairmanship of Peter David, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Labour of Grenada.

There, they discussed the matter of bilateral relations, and they noted the progress made in strengthening relations with several Third States since the last meeting was held, and reaffirmed the community’s relations with traditional partners, while noting the need to develop relations with non-traditional partners. It was stated that the ministers reviewed the region’s relationship with the US, and underscored the need for the community to strategically consider its long-term engagement with the country. ….